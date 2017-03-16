US Plans To Deploy More Troops In Syria

To end the war against the Islamic State group, the U.S. military has sent a proposal to Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, for allowing them to deploy 1,000 more troops in Northern Syria in coming weeks.

To strengthen its hold in Syria against the Islamic State group militants, the U.S. military has plans to deploy up to 1,000 more troops into northern Syria in the coming weeks. The plan comes before the offensive on the Islamic State group's de facto capital of Raqqa, according to U.S. defense officials familiar with the matter, the Washington Post reported.

The U.S. military's plans to deploy 1,000 more troops is pending approval from Defense Secretary Jim Mattis after which, it can increase direct combat involvement in a conflict zone that has seen Russian, Turkish and Syrian opposition forces operating together, the Post reported.

Initially, the new contingent of U.S. troops would not get involved in combat role but would only enter the complex battlefield. To weaken the Russian, Turkish and Syrian opposition forces operating in the city of Manbij west of Raqqa, the U.S. Army Rangers have already been sent. Last week too, a U.S. marine artillery battery was deployed near Raqqa, the Post reported.

President Donald Trump has spoken in favor of cooperation with Russia in Syria on counter terrorism operations. Russia’s air and ground forces are fighting a civil war on behalf of Syrian President Bashar Assad while the U.S. and NATO-ally Turkey back separate rebel forces in both the fight against Assad and the anti-Islamic State group's campaign.

The marine troops that were deployed last week by the U.S. came days after a convoy of U.S. troops crossed into Syria from Iraqi Kurdistan.

"It's a visible reminder, for anybody who's looking to start a fight, that the only fight that should be going on right now is with ISIS," Pentagon spokesman and Navy Capt. Jeff Davis said, according to the New York Times.

