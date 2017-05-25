US patrol sends signal to Beijing's claims in South China Sea – but how strong?

Fifteen years ago, when China and the 10-country Association of Southeast Asian Nations committed to establishing a code of conduct to govern actions in the South China Sea, the Paracel Islands were little more than a collection of rocks 138 miles off the coast of Vietnam.

They’re now home to Chinese harbors, helipads, and an air base. Last year, Beijing deployed anti-aircraft missiles to the archipelago. And satellite images released earlier this year by Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington show that more work is being done in likely preparation for further construction.

China’s militarization of the South China Sea, a vast waterway through which more than $5 trillion in trade passes each year, faced sharp criticism from the Obama administration, which regularly ordered freedom-of-navigation patrols to challenge Beijing’s territorial claims in the area.

Having criticized former President Obama for not doing enough to counter China, Donald Trump took over the White House seeming eager to up the pressure. For the first four months his presidency, however, it looked as if the US had decided to back off, perhaps seeking Beijing’s cooperation on North Korea or other concessions on issues such as trade. That appeared to change on Wednesday, when a US Navy destroyer sailed within 12 miles of one of China's man-made islands in Mischief Reef, in the Spratly Islands.

The patrol, the first of its kind since October, marks the Trump administration’s first public foray into the South China Sea dispute. But analysts say it’s far from enough to alleviate concerns among US allies that the White House is unwilling to confront China on the issue – or diminish Beijing’s efforts to expand its influence in the region.

“The operation sends a long overdue signal in the South China Sea that the United States does not recognize China's spurious claims to water and air space around its artificial islands,” says Mira Rapp-Hooper, a senior fellow in the Asia-Pacific Security Program at the Center for a New American Security in Washington. “But this administration is going to have to do more than just conduct a single passage with one naval vessel to convince Southeast Asian nations that it's invested in freedom of navigation over the long haul.”

NEW CODE OF CONDUCT

For now, Dr. Rapp-Hooper says, China will keep arming its artificial islands while pushing ahead on the diplomatic front. The country’s latest diplomatic breakthrough came last Thursday, when it reached an agreement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on a draft code of conduct in the disputed waterway. Details of the draft weren't disclosed, but the framework agreement came as a sign of progress after 15 years of stalled negotiations. It will next be presented to Chinese and ASEAN foreign ministers in August for consideration.

Rapp-Hooper says the code of conduct is far from a done deal and that there is likely much left to negotiate. Still, she says the timing of last week’s announcement signals China’s push to reinforce its position in the South China Sea at a time when US policy for the region remains unclear.

“China is basically now in a position to consolidate its gain,” Rapp-Hooper says. “It’s built what it wanted to build. Now it can use the code of conduct to say to the other South China Sea claimants, ‘We know it’s been a rough few years, but we’re willing to play ball now.’ ”

Analysts say Beijing’s ultimate goal is to pull Southeast Asian nations closer into its orbit, disrupting the post-World War II order that paved the way for the US to become a dominant power in Asia. In the short term, Beijing wants to prevent Washington from influencing its negotiations with other countries that border the South China Sea. China claims virtually the entire sea, while the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, Vietnam, and Taiwan claim parts.

Last July, a court at The Hague, the Netherlands concluded that China's claims to wide-reaching sovereignty over the sea had no legal basis, although Beijing boycotted the court proceedings and rejected the ruling. The case was brought by the Philippines under former President Benigno Aquino III, but his successor, President Rodrigo Duterte, has downplayed the ruling, as he pursues stronger ties with China.