In need of a US passport? Here's what to know about applying in central Iowa

Ready to book an international vacation and in need of a passport? First-timers applying for passports should keep in mind the process requires time, money and planning. There are different fees and documents needed for the process that can take up to a couple of months to complete.

Here is everything you need to know before starting the passport application process:

How to get a passport in Polk County?

If you're applying for a passport for the first time, you have to turn in your documents in person.

Several local post offices, plus the Polk City Public Library and Polk County Recorder's Office serve as passport acceptance facilities. You can find a complete list at travel.state.gov or make an appointment through the post office's website at usps.com. There are more than 100 locations across the state of Iowa.

You can fill out the paperwork online through the State Department's Form Filler tool to save time and reduce the chance of errors.

How much is a US passport?

You will pay two sets of fees to apply for a passport.

The first is the State Department's passport fee. A passport card, which is not accepted for air travel, is $30. A first-time passport book is $130, while both the book and the card are $160, according to the State Department.

All passport acceptance facilities in Polk County also charge a $35 acceptance or agent fee.

Additional fees may apply if you need a facility to take your photo or need to rush an application.

What documents do I need for a passport application?

Prepare to submit a birth certificate, naturalization certificate or an expired passport for the application process. You will also need a valid driver's license or some form of personal identification. There is an application form that must be completed along with a fee.

How long does it take to get a passport?

Typically, passport processing takes six to eight weeks, according to the State Department.

How to get a passport photo

The photo must be in color and 2x2 inch in size. The background of the photo must be an off-white or plain white, according to Polk County.

The Polk County Recorder's Office and Polk City Public Library offer a photo service for a $15 fee. Select USPS passport acceptance facilities will also take your passport photo for $15. CVS and Walgreens also offer passport photo services.

Can I get a same-day passport in Iowa?

No. The earliest a passport can be expedited in Iowa is two to three weeks, which does not include mailing time. It costs an extra $60.

The State Department also offers an "urgent" processing that must be done in-person and requires that you have international travel within 14 days. The closest passport offices are in Minneapolis or Chicago.

Can you renew a passport online?

The State Department tested an online application system for renewals, but it has been paused since March 2023.

Renewals can be completed by mail depending on if you meet the requirements, which include the following:

I can submit my passport with my application.

It is not damaged (other than normal wear and tear).

I have never reported it lost or stolen.

It was issued within the last 15 years.

It was issued when I was age 16 or older.

It was issued in my current name, or I can provide another document such as a marriage certificate or divorce decree that is evidence of my name change.

It was not limited to less than the normal 10-year period of validity because I've lost multiple passports or I've had multiple damaged passports.

Kate Kealey is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at kkealey@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter at @Kkealey17.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Does Iowa offer same-day passports? What to know applying in Iowa