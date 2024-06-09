US Park Police investigating hit-and-run near Anacostia skating rink

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — U.S. Park Police (USPP) said its investigating a hit-and-run that took place in Southeast on Saturday evening.

Police said the incident happened on Anacostia drive in the area of the skating rink and it involved a pedestrian and a car.

Officers ask that anyone with information contact the USPP Tip Line at (202)379-4877 or e-mail USPP_tipline@nps.gov.

