US orders Russia to close consulate in San Francisco, and buildings in Washington and New York

The United States is requiring Russia to close its consulate in San Francisco and two buildings in Washington, and New York, the State Department said. It was a response to the Kremlin's decision to shrink the US diplomatic mission in Russia. Last month Moscow ordered the United States to cut its diplomatic and technical staff in Russia by more than half, to 455 people, after Congress overwhelmingly approved new sanctions against Russia. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said : "We believe this action was unwarranted and detrimental to the overall relationship between our countries. "In the spirit of parity invoked by the Russians, we are requiring the Russian Government to close its Consulate General in San Francisco, a chancery annex in Washington, and a consular annex in New York City. "These closures will need to be accomplished by September 2." Trump thanks Putin for cutting US diplomatic staff in Russia 00:34 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed "regret at the escalation of tensions". US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called Mr Lavrov to relay the decision, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement. "In response the minister expressed regret at the escalation of tensions in bilateral relations," the Russian foreign ministry said. "Moscow will examine the new measures announced by the Americans in detail after which our reaction will be announced."

