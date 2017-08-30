After US Open loss, Kyrgios says: 'Keep letting people down'

Trainer Paul Ness, left, works on Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, during a break in play against John Millman, of Australia, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) — A post-loss news conference with Nick Kyrgios often feels more like a therapy session, and Wednesday at the U.S. Open was no exception.

There was a lot to unpack afterward.

The 14th-seeded Kyrgios lamented the injured right shoulder that limited his effectiveness from the third set on during a 6-3, 1-6, 6-4, 6-1 exit against another Australian, 235th-ranked John Millman. Kyrgios called the series of health issues that have hampered him all year "diabolical." He stated that he doesn't care enough about working hard and, therefore, his coach should find someone else to work with.

And he closed by covering his face while saying, "I keep letting people down."

Kyrgios is a supremely talented and temperamental 22-year-old who has reached two Grand Slam quarterfinals and just this month beat 15-time major champion Rafael Nadal en route to the final of the Cincinnati Masters. He is also someone who gets in trouble for his on-court actions, such as lobbing insults at his opponent or being accused of not giving his best effort.

When Kyrgios was asked Wednesday whether he plans to continue being coached by former player Sebastien Grosjean, the reply was rather startling — or rather, would have been, coming from any other professional athlete.

"I don't know, honestly. I'm not good enough for him," Kyrgios responded. "You know, he's very dedicated. He's an unbelievable coach. You know, he probably deserves a player that is probably more dedicated to the game than I am. He deserves a better athlete than me."

When a reporter returned to that topic, asking Kyrgios to explain what he meant, he said: "I'm not dedicated to the game at all."

"I mean, you know what I mean: There are players out there that are more dedicated, that want to get better, that strive to get better every day. The 'one-percenters.' I'm not that guy."

Asked whether he envisions ever being "that guy," Kyrgios answered: "I really don't know. Probably not. Honestly not."

He then referenced his impressive run in Cincinnati and described his routine there.

"I was playing basketball ... every day for two hours. Like, I played an hour of basketball before I played (2013 French Open runner-up) David Ferrer in the semifinal," he said. "I was ... getting a milk shake every day. I was less dedicated. And this week I was dedicated — and my shoulder starts hurting."

Against Millman, Kyrgios' shoulder was massaged by a trainer during changeovers in the third set. During that set, Kyrgios also had an argument with chair umpire Carlos Ramos after being warned for using bad language.

Kyrgios pleaded that he hadn't said anything improper, but Ramos said a linesperson had reported him.

"For obvious reasons," Ramos said, "I cannot repeat what he said you said."

As for his body, Kyrgios stopped playing during Wimbledon because of a hip injury — part of a three-match run in which he retired each time.

"I have had a diabolical year at these Slams. It doesn't surprise me. It's just the story of my career, really. I will have good weeks; I'll have bad weeks," he said. "It's just a roller-coaster."

___

Follow Howard Fendrich on Twitter at http://twitter.com/HowardFendrich

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis