US Open glance: All-US women's SF for first time in 36 years

A quick look at the U.S. Open:

LOOKAHEAD TO THURSDAY

The women's semifinals will look decidedly red, white and blue. No. 9 Venus Williams faces unseeded Sloane Stephens in one all-American matchup, and with No. 15 Madison Keys playing 20th-seeded CoCo Vandeweghe in the second semifinal, the U.S. Open is guaranteed its first final between Americans since Serena Williams beat Venus in 2002. That was Venus' last appearance in the final at Flushing Meadows. Stephens, Keys and Vandeweghe will be trying to reach their first career Grand Slam final. The Americans hadn't had all four semifinalists at the U.S. Open since 1981, when Tracy Austin beat Martina Navratilova for the title. Chris Evert and Barbara Potter also made the semifinals. The last time it happened at any Grand Slam tournament was at Wimbledon in 1985, with Navratilova and Evert joined by Zina Garrison and Kathy Rinaldi.

THURSDAY'S FORECAST

Partly cloudy. High of 74 degrees (25 Celsius).

WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER

Rain. High of 73 degrees (23 Celsius)

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Men's quarterfinals: No. 1 Rafael Nadal beat Andrey Rublev 6-1, 6-2, 6-2; No. 24 Juan Martin del Poto beat No. 3 Roger Federer 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (8), 6-4.

Women's quarterfinals: No. 20 CoCo Vandeweghe beat No. 1 Karolina Pliskova 7-6 (4), 6-3; No. 15 Madison Keys beat Kaia Kanepi 6-3, 6-3.

STAT OF THE DAY

2 — Number of Spanish men (Rafael Nadal, Pablo Carreno Busta) in the semifinals, the first time that's happened at the U.S. Open.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"There was a lot of opportunities out there today. I missed a lot of them, which was a pity." — Roger Federer, on his quarterfinal loss.

