US Open glance: Shapovalov, Sharapova riding high after lows

A quick look at the U.S. Open :

LOOKAHEAD TO FRIDAY

Denis Shapovalov and Maria Sharapova have left their low points behind and are riding high in the U.S. Open. Shapovalov plays his third-round match against Britain's Kyle Edmund, the player he was facing in a Davis Cup match in February when he was defaulted and fined $7,000 for hitting a ball in anger that struck the chair umpire in the face and broke a bone under his left eye. The 18-year-old Canadian qualifier says he's more mature now and there's no doubt his tennis is much better, as he proved again in his upset of No. 8 seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the second round. Sharapova is back in Arthur Ashe Stadium for the third consecutive match in her first Grand Slam tournament since her doping suspension, facing American Sofia Kenin at night. Also, No. 3 Garbine Muruguza and No. 9 Venus Williams look for victories they need to stay in the hunt for the No. 1 ranking.

FRIDAY'S FORECAST

Partly cloudy. High of 72 degrees (22 Celsius).

THURSDAY'S WEATHER

Partly sunny. High of 82 degrees (28 Celsius).

THURSDAY'S WINNERS

Seeded winners in the men's second round: No. 3 Roger Federer, No. 6 Dominic Thiem, No. 9 David Goffin, No. 11 Roberto Bautista-Agut, No. 18 Gael Monfils, No. 24 Juan Martin del Potro, No. 30 Adrian Mannarino, No. 31 Feliciano Lopez, No. 33 Philipp Kohlschreiber.

Seeded winners in the women's second round: No. 1 Karolina Pliskova, No. 4 Elina Svitolina, No. 10 Agnieszka Radwanska, No. 12 Jelena Ostapenko, No. 15 Madison Keys, No. 17 Elena Vesnina, No. 20 CoCo Vandeweghe, No. 27 Zhang Shuai.

THURSDAY'S LOSERS

Seeded losers in the men's second round: No. 7 Grigor Dimitrov, No. 15 Tomas Berdych.

Seeded losers in the women's second round: No. 23 Barbora Strycova, No. 25 Daria Gavrilova

STAT OF THE DAY

10 — Sets played by Roger Federer after his 6-1, 6-7 (3), 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Mikhail Youzhny, the first time he has played two straight five-setters to open a Grand Slam tournament.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"I'm going to be sore."— Shelby Rogers, after beating No. 25 Daria Gavrilova 7-6 (6), 4-6, 7-6 (5) in 3 hours, 33 minutes, the longest women's match in U.S. Open history.

___

