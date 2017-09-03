US Open glance: Muguruza vs. Kvitova highlights 4th round

A quick look at the U.S. Open :

LOOKAHEAD TO SUNDAY

The fourth round begins, with the most anticipated matchup being reigning Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza against two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova at night in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Muguruza is seeded No. 3; Kvitova is No. 13. They are among the most powerful hitters in the game today. For Kvitova, this is her toughest matchup since returning to action at the French Open following surgery on her left hand as a result of an attack by a knife-wielding intruder at her home in the Czech Republic in December. "I would be happy (to) I see a top-10 player, finally. That's means I'm kind of deep in the tournament, finally," Kvitova said. "It's nice to play someone who won a Grand Slam this year. I'm really looking forward (to) the big stage and (to) that match." Another past Wimbledon champion, No. 9 Venus Williams, is also in Ashe, playing Carla Suarez Navarro in the afternoon. In men's play, the revelation of the tournament, 18-year-old Canadian qualifier Denis Shapovalov, takes on the highest-seeded man left in the bottom half of the draw, No. 12 Pablo Carreno Busta.

SUNDAY'S FORECAST

Rain. High of 73 degrees (23 Celsius).

SATURDAY'S WEATHER

Rain in the evening. High of 66 degrees (19 Celsius).

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Men's third round: No. 1 Rafael Nadal beat Leonardo Mayer 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-1, 6-4; No. 6 Dominic Thiem beat No. 30 Adrian Mannarino 7-5, 6-3, 6-4; No. 9 David Goffin beat No. 18 Gael Monfils 7-5, 5-1, retired; No. 24 Juan Martin Del Potro beat No. 11 Roberto Bautista-Agut 6-3, 6-3, 6-4; Aleksandr Dolgopolov beat Viktor Troicki 6-1, 6-0, 6-4; Andrey Rublev beat Damir Dzumhur 6-4, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4; Philipp Kohlschreiber beat John Millman 7-5, 6-2, 6-4.

Women's third round: No. 1 Karolina Pliskova beat No. 27 Zhang Shuai 3-6, 7-5, 6-4; No. 4 Elina Svitolina beat Shelby Rogers 6-4, 7-5; No. 20 CoCo Vandeweghe beat No. 10 Agnieszka Radwanska 7-5, 4-6, 6-4; Daria Kasatkina beat No. 12 Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-2; Jennifer Brady beat Monica Niculescu 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (3); Lucie Safarova beat Kurumi Nara 6-3, 6-2; Kaia Kanepi beat Naomi Osaka 6-3, 2-6, 7-5.

STAT OF THE DAY

2004 — The last time at least four U.S. women reached the fourth round at a Grand Slam tournament.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Maybe 'The Real Housewives' will want to play tennis one day." — CoCo Vandweghe, the 20th-seeded American, who says she likes to watch reality TV shows.

