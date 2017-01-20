US newspapers carry woman-in-headscarf protest ads

The image of a woman in a US flag-themed headscarf featured in full-page ads in several US newspapers is the work of Shepard Fairey, a graphic artist famous for his "Hope" poster of Barack Obama (AFP Photo/Thomas URBAIN)

New York (AFP) - A poster-size image of a woman in a headscarf in the colors of the American flag appeared in full-page ads in several US newspapers Friday, part of a protest launched on the day of Donald Trump's presidential inauguration.

The image is the work of Shepard Fairey, a graphic artist famous for his "Hope" poster of Barack Obama. That portrait, also in red, white and blue, caused a sensation when it appeared during the 2008 presidential campaign.

The ads emblazoned with the woman's portrait appeared in Friday's editions of the New York Times and the Washington Post.

"We The People" appears at the top of the page. These are the first words of the US Constitution and also the name given the campaign against racial and ethnic hatred.

Completing the message is a legend at the bottom of the page: "Are Greater Than Fear."

Below that in smaller type are the words: "We the people are indivisible. We are resilient. We protect each other. We defend dignity. We are greater than fear."

The image was commissioned by the Amplifier Foundation, a Seattle, Washington-based group that raised funds for the "We The People" campaign through crowd-funding site Kickstarter.

As of early Friday, the campaign had raised $1.3 million from 22,840 donors.

The foundation invites people going to Trump's inauguration to use the poster as a protest sign.

Fairey and two other artists, Ernesto Yerena and Jessica Sabogal, made other posters for the occasion.

Those images are of a black child, an elderly American Indian, and a female couple.