US News: Denver one of the fastest-growing places

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver is one of the fastest-growing big cities in the country, according to a new report by U.S. News and World Report.

The outlet used U.S. Census Bureau net migration data from 2021 to 2022, which it said was the most recent data set when the calculations were done, to find 25 of the 150 major U.S. cities that people are moving to the most.

Net migration is the number of people who moved to a place versus the amount who moved out. So if a place has a positive net migration, it would mean more people moved to it than left.

This is not the same as overall population growth or decline, which can be caused by a number of other factors like birth and death rates.

According to U.S. News, Denver came in at No. 22, with a net migration of 2.87% between 2021 and 2022, meaning the city’s population went up by that much because of net migration. It ranked just above Boise, Idaho; Miami; and Phoenix.

Florida appeared the most times on the top 10 list by far, with seven cities included.

The top 10 fastest-growing cities, according to U.S. News & World Report:

Fort Myers, Florida: 6.73% net migration Killeen, Texas: 6.57% net migration Port St. Lucie, Florida: 4.93% net migration Daytona Beach, Florida: 4.92% net migration Tallahassee, Florida: 4.75% net migration Ocala, Florida: 4.7% net migration Baton Rouge, Louisiana: 4.6% net migration Reno, Nevada: 4.16% net migration Orlando, Florida: 3.98% net migration Sarasota, Florida: 3.96% net migration

While U.S. News used 2021-22 data, the U.S. Census Bureau recently released data on the 2022-23 population shifts among each state’s biggest cities, including Colorado.

