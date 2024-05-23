US News: Denver one of the fastest-growing places
DENVER (KDVR) — Denver is one of the fastest-growing big cities in the country, according to a new report by U.S. News and World Report.
The outlet used U.S. Census Bureau net migration data from 2021 to 2022, which it said was the most recent data set when the calculations were done, to find 25 of the 150 major U.S. cities that people are moving to the most.
Net migration is the number of people who moved to a place versus the amount who moved out. So if a place has a positive net migration, it would mean more people moved to it than left.
This is not the same as overall population growth or decline, which can be caused by a number of other factors like birth and death rates.
According to U.S. News, Denver came in at No. 22, with a net migration of 2.87% between 2021 and 2022, meaning the city’s population went up by that much because of net migration. It ranked just above Boise, Idaho; Miami; and Phoenix.
Florida appeared the most times on the top 10 list by far, with seven cities included.
The top 10 fastest-growing cities, according to U.S. News & World Report:
Fort Myers, Florida: 6.73% net migration
Killeen, Texas: 6.57% net migration
Port St. Lucie, Florida: 4.93% net migration
Daytona Beach, Florida: 4.92% net migration
Tallahassee, Florida: 4.75% net migration
Ocala, Florida: 4.7% net migration
Baton Rouge, Louisiana: 4.6% net migration
Reno, Nevada: 4.16% net migration
Orlando, Florida: 3.98% net migration
Sarasota, Florida: 3.96% net migration
While U.S. News used 2021-22 data, the U.S. Census Bureau recently released data on the 2022-23 population shifts among each state’s biggest cities, including Colorado.
