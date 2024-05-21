US News: 2 Colorado cities make top 10 best places to live

DENVER (KDVR) — A new report found 150 of the best cities to live in, and two Colorado cities were named among the top 10.

U.S. News and World Report released its annual “Best Places to Live in the U.S.” list for 2024-25 on Tuesday.

In order to create this ranking, U.S. News used data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI, the U.S. Department of Labor and U.S. News’ own internal resources. Each city was then ranked on the following indexes: Affordability, happiness, healthcare quality, retiree taxes, desirability and job market.

Two Colorado cities made the top 10 and had an overall score above 6.5.

No. 3 – Colorado Springs

Colorado’s second-largest city was picked as the third-best place to live in the entire country with an overall score of 7/10.

U.S. News and World Report described Colorado Springs as a city that “blends colorful nature with rugged history and metropolitan spoils.”

The report found that the Springs has a population of over 500,000 with a median home price of nearly $395,000.

While housing prices in Colorado Springs are higher than the national average, U.S. News said the Springs is continuing to grow in population as it still offers an affordable alternative to the more expensive Denver area.

While Colorado Springs was the third-best state to live in, it ranked 94th for the best place to retire.

No. 10 – Boulder

The second Colorado city to make the top 10 was Boulder with an overall score of 6.7/10.

U.S. News and World Report placed Boulder at 10th for its beautiful views, wellness opportunities and jobs that attract young professionals, families, academics, scientists and transplants from both coasts.

Boulder has a smaller population of a little more than 122,000 people, but its median home price exceeds the nation’s average. According to U.S. News, the median home in Boulder costs $854,424.

Known as the “Boulder Bubble,” the cost of living comes at a steep price.

However, Boulder is home to 45,000 acres of open space, a lively downtown and a well-known university.

While Boulder made the top 10 best places to live, it placed 132nd for best places to retire.

Other Colorado cities among the best to live in

Colorado Springs and Boulder weren’t the only Centennial State cities to make the list of 150, two others were named.

No. 39 – Fort Collins

No. 40 – Denver

According to U.S. News and World Report, the best place to live in the nation is Naples, Florida. To see the full list, click here.

