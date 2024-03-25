US Navy sailor dies after falling overboard in Red Sea

A U.S. Navy sailor died last week after falling overboard while on deployment in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen, the Department of Defense said.

Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Oriola Michael Aregbesol fell from the destroyer USS Mason on March 20, the military branch said in a statement. Search and recovery operations were conducted but unsuccessful and Aregbesol was declared lost on Saturday. Further information about the incident was not released. He died as a result of “a non-combat-related incident,” the Pentagon said in a statement. An investigation is ongoing.

“Petty Officer Aregbesola fully embodied the selfless character and thoughtful warrior spirit of the United States Navy Sailor,” Cmdr. Eric Kohut, HSM-74 commanding officer, said. “His outstanding performance prior to and during deployment went well beyond aircraft maintenance; he truly saw and valued every member of the ship/air team. He will continue on in the heart of every Swamp Fox and our brothers and sisters in the IKE Carrier Strike Group. Our deepest thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Aregbesola, of Florida, joined the Navy in July 2020.

In January 2024, two Navy SEALs went missing after falling from a ship into the Arabian Sea off the coast of Somalia. The SEALs were part of a team that had intercepted the ship, which was reportedly headed to Yemen with Iranian weapons. They were declared dead after a 10-day search mission.

