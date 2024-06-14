US navy faces its most intense combat since World War II against Yemen's Houthi rebels

The U.S.-led campaign against Iran-backed Houthi rebels has turned into the most intense running sea battle the Navy has faced since World War II. That's what its leaders and experts tell The Associated Press, whose journalists visited U.S. ships off Yemen in recent days. The fight against the near-daily attacks by the Houthis has been overshadowed by the Israel-Hamas war raging in Gaza. (AP video shot by Bernat Armangue and Jon Gambrell)

View comments