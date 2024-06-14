US navy faces most intense combat since WW2 against Yemen's Houthi rebels; AP explains

The U.S.-led campaign against Yemen's Houthi rebels has turned into the most intense running sea battle the U.S. navy has faced since World War II. That's what its leaders and experts have told The Associated Press, whose journalists visited U.S. ships off Yemen in recent days. Speaking from on board the USS Laboon, one of the guided-missile destroyers now taking part in the campaign, AP's news director for the Gulf and Iran Jon Gambrell says the Iran-backed rebels are mounting near-daily attacks. (AP video by Bernat Armangue)

