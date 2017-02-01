Trump White House signals tough line on Iran

US National Security Adviser Mike Flynn speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House on February 1, 2017 (AFP Photo/NICHOLAS KAMM)

Washington (AFP) - President Donald Trump's national security advisor signalled a toughening US stance on Iran Wednesday, condemning a recent missile test and declaring America was "officially putting Iran on notice."

In his first public remarks since taking office, National Security Advisor Michael Flynn accused former president Barack Obama's administration of having "failed to respond adequately to Tehran's malign actions."

Citing a recent missile test and the actions of Iranian-backed rebels in Yemen, Flynn said "Iran is now feeling emboldened."

"As of today, we are officially putting Iran on notice," he said without elaborating.

Both Trump and Flynn have been vocal opponents of an international deal that saw Iran curb its nuclear program in return for sanctions relief.