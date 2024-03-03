US military aircraft airdrop thousands of meals into Gaza in emergency humanitarian aid operation

US military C-130 cargo planes have airdropped food and aid in pallets over Gaza. It's the opening stage of an emergency humanitarian assistance authorized by President Joe Biden after more than 100 Palestinians who had surged to pull goods off an aid convoy were killed during a chaotic encounter with Israeli troops. Three planes from Air Forces Central dropped 38,000 meals into Gaza at 8:30 a.m. EST Saturday. The bundles were dropped in southwest Gaza, on the beach along the territory’s Mediterranean coast and U.S. officials said after the drops they were able to see civilians access the food. The U.S. says the airdrop is expected to be the first of many.

