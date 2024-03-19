US, Mexican officials warn San Diegans of dangers down south amid spring break season

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — As the spring break season nears, the U.S. Embassy in Mexico is warning Americans planning to take a trip to the country. The main concern? The violent crime that every so often spills into popular tourist areas.

Every year, thousands from San Diego will either fly out of the San Diego International Airport to Cancun or head to the Port of Entry to visit Rosarito. While fun getaways, officials say travelers should keep their wits about them.

For Ofelia Aguirre, simple common sense goes a long way for anyone considering a vacation down south.

“If you’re looking for something bad, bad things are going to happen to you,” Aguirre said.

On Monday evening, FOX 5/KUSI met Ofelia and her husband while parked outside Cross Border Xpress. The two were waiting to pick up their daughter who just took a trip to Cancun, a spot the U.S. and Mexican officials warn can be a dangerous location when it comes to crime.

SpaceX launch seen in San Diego area

“Crime, including violent crime, can occur anywhere in Mexico, including in popular tourist destinations. Travelers should maintain a high level of situational awareness, avoid areas where illicit activities occur, and promptly depart from potentially dangerous situations,” said officials with the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Mexico via information provided on its website.

“U.S. citizens should exercise increased caution in the downtown areas of popular spring break locations including Cancun, Playa Del Carmen, and Tulum, especially after dark,” officials added.

San Diegan Ryan Creagan owns a business called Baja Society Tours. His company is built around excursions down South in Baja.

“Mexico is just like the U.S., so don’t do anything stupid. You don’t want to end up in jail in the U.S. and you don’t want to end up in jail in Mexico,” Creagan said.

He takes vacationers to the breathtaking views of Mexico’s wine county for a refreshing glass…or two…of some vino. Cregan says his trips are a safe getaway, as long as one stick to practical travel reminders.

“Anytime you travel there’s opportunity to be taken advantage of. Stay with your friends, make sure you’re hydrated, don’t wander off by yourself, stay in well-lit areas; things that you normally would do in the U.S., just carry that into Mexico.” Ryan Creagan, Baja Society Tours

If you do have a vacation in the books, visit the Mexico Travel Advisory to get information on the specific Mexican state you are visiting.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.