US Marshals offer $5K reward for homicide suspect with ties to Cincinnati

Apr. 5—A reward for up to $5,000 is offered for information that leads to the capture of a Toledo homicide suspect who has ties to the Cincinnati area.

Robert Shields, 18, is wanted in the March 17 shooting death of a 15-year-old girl, according to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

Shields is described as a Black man who stands 5 feet, 11 inches and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He is believed to frequent the east side of Toledo, near Clark Street, and also has ties to Cincinnati. He is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding Shields can call the task force at 1-866-4WANTED (926833) or call or text Toledo Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Tipsters can also can an send a web tip here.