US Marshals, Dayton police arrest man wanted for murder in shooting outside bar

Apr. 11—A man wanted for murder after a shooting last month outside Partners Bar in Dayton was arrested Thursday by the U.S. Marshals and Dayton police.

De'Niro Lamar Barker Sr., 32, of Dayton is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Dayton Municipal Court for two counts of murder and four counts of felonious assault.

The gunshot victim was identified as 28-year-old Arron Tigner, who was pronounced dead at Miami Valley Hospital, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

Dayton police and medics were dispatched just before 1:30 a.m. March 9 to the bar at 443 Patterson Road.

A 911 caller told dispatchers he went outside after hearing a popping sound and saw a man laying in the road, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

"He's laying on the ground now holding his stomach," the caller said.

A woman who had been out with Tigner the night he was killed said that he had gotten into an argument with a man while at Brewski's Bar at 446 Patterson Road, and that the argument continued into the parking lot before the other man drove away, an affidavit stated.

Later, as she and Tigner were headed back to her car to leave, the same man ran out of Partners Bar and confronted them and shot Tigner multiple times, according to the affidavit.

Police identified Barker as the man who shot and killed Tigner, the document stated.

Barker is held in the Montgomery County Jail.