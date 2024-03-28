US Marine from Mass. swept away by dangerous current in Puerto Rico, Coast Guard says

An active search is underway for a United States Marine from Massachusetts who was swept away amid high surf and life-threatening rip currents at a beach in Puerto Rico on Wednesday afternoon, officials announced Thursday.

Samuel Wanjiru, a 26-year-old who lives in the Bay State, was visiting the island with his family when he came into distress after going in the water in the beach area of La Pared in Luquillo, according to the U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Juan.

Multiple agencies including the Puerto Rico Emergency Management Bureau, Policía de Puerto Rico, and Luquillo Surf Rescue are assisting the Coast Guard in the search for Wanjiru.

Authorities didn’t say what town Wanjiru is from.

Before Wanjiru was reported missing, the Coast Guard said an MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter crew responded to a report of a person in distress in Montones Beach in Isabela and found a man unresponsive. They were later pronounced dead.

The Coast Guard is cautioning beachgoers of dangerous water conditions off Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands through the weekend.

“This month has been deadly when it comes to beach drownings in the area of Puerto Rico,” said Capt. Jose E. Díaz, Commander of U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Juan. “During this long holiday weekend, I urge locals and visitors to pay close attention to the weather conditions and warnings from the National Weather Service and that they don’t go into the water when visiting beaches in the west, north, and eastern coasts of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands until conditions subside.”

Díaz added, “There are several hundred miles of open ocean beaches which are extremely dangerous in the present conditions, and most do not have lifeguards. People need to realize that the situation is serious enough to limit our ability to respond to search and rescue cases with surface vessels without further endangering our crews and assets. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones to the sea, we hope they find strength during this most difficult time.”

In a Facebook post, the Puerto Rico State Agency for Emergency and Disaster said, “We reiterate the call to citizens to NOT go to beaches this week because they are dangerous due to high tide.”

Helicopters, boats, and dive teams are being utilized in the search for Wanjiru.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

