US man jailed for life over rape and murder near German castle

STORY: An American man has been sentenced to life in prison by a German court for the rape and murder of an American tourist and the attempted murder of her friend.

The attack in June of last year at Germany’s Neuschwanstein Castle – the country’s most famous tourist destination – drew worldwide attention.

The 31-year-old tourist from Michigan, identified by the court as Troy B., befriended and then lured the two women away from a public path with the promise of an even better vantage point.

He then throttled and raped the 21-year-old woman and threw her 22-year-old friend down a 330-foot (100 meter) ravine when she rushed to help.

The 21-year-old was tossed over the ledge after Troy B. raped her.

She died in hospital several hours later. The court found that the strangling alone would have been fatal.

Her 22-year-old friend survived with severe injuries.

The judge noted that the crime was one of “particular gravity” a finding that means the perpetrator will not receive automatic parole after 15 years as is the case for non-aggravated murder.

The conviction can be appealed and Troy B. can apply to serve his sentence in the U.S., though his lawyers said they advised him not to do so, since conditions of detention in Germany were better.