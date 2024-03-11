US man gets life for brutal attack on two tourists near German castle

The US defendant stands in the dock in a courtroom of the regional court in Kempten. A 31-year-old US citizen has received a lifelong prison sentence for murder, attempted murder and rape after attacking two women near southern Germany's famed Neuschwanstein Castle last year, the court announced on Monday. Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

A 31-year-old US citizen has received a lifelong prison sentence for murder, attempted murder and rape after attacking two women near southern Germany's famed Neuschwanstein Castle last year, the court announced on Monday.

The presiding judge of the court in Kempten, Germany, Christoph Schwiebacher, said the offence was particularly serious, therefore the prison sentence is unlikely to be suspended after just 15 years.

The man had confessed to the crimes on the first day of the trial.

The attack on the two women took place on June 14 during a hike near the Marienbrücke bridge, a popular spot to view the 19th-century fairy tale palace that sits high upon a hilltop in Bavaria.

The man met the women, aged 21 and 22, on the hiking trail.

He attacked the 21-year-old in order to rape her. When her friend tried to help, the man pushed the 22-year-old into the gorge. She suffered numerous injuries as a result of the 50-metre fall, but survived.

The man then continued to strangle and rape the younger woman, prosecutors said, until he was startled by two witnesses to the crime. He then pushed his victim into the gorge, where she died.

The women were also from the United States but did not know the man.

