US-Iran Relations Depends On 2017 Iranian Elections

As Iran is set to elect its new president, its diplomatic relations with several major economies such as the United States and European Union will be affected depending on who becomes the leader of the nation.

It is not unknown that tension has been brewing between the Middle Eastern country and the U.S. since the Iranian Islamic revolution in 1979. The situation worsened during the beginning of the 21st century when the key members of the UN decided to place economic sanctions on Iran, in order to force the conservative governments in the country to back down from their extensive nuclear weapons program as FXCM reported.

Former Iranian President, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who governed the nation from 2005 to 2013, pushed his administration to rally against the U.S., going as far as indicating that the west was behind the terrorist attack of Sept. 11, Los Angeles reported.

After a regime change in Iran, following the 2015 elections, where Centrist-leaning President Hassan Rouhani was sworn into office, relations between Iran and U.S. began to improve. A nuclear deal was signed between the two nations under which Iran agreed to curb its nuclear policy in exchange for the international sanctions to be lifted.

Also, every president chosen by the people of Iran has a huge impact on the economy of the nation. Inflation in Iran skyrocketed to 40 percent during the term of Ahmadinejad, while it dropped to 7.5 percent under Rouhani.

The primary opponent of Rouhani is principlist (conservative) candidate Ebrahim Raisi, who is a Muslim scholar and does not have much political experience.

