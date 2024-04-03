US Inspector General sends audit team to Tallahassee to investigate ongoing mail issues

Congressman Neal Dunn and his staff created a timeline detailing the issues involving USPS in Tallahassee, it also includes some future steps to be taken.

Congressman Neal Dunn has announced that the Office of the Inspector General is finally taking a look into the years-long mail delivery issues plaguing Florida's capital city.

In a Facebook post made an hour ago, Dunn shares that an audit team of the Inspector General is "currently on the ground in Leon County investigating poor service, missing letters and packages, and other problems that should NOT exist."

"I’m grateful to USPS for sending an audit team to address the current processing and delivery issues in Leon County," Dunn said in a statement following the team's arrival. "I’m pleased that my office and I could deliver results by getting the OIG audit team to Leon County to evaluate several locations, including the processing and distribution center."

Subpar mail delivery in Tallahassee has long been a subject of consternation among residents with the topic regularly exploding on social media or being raised to the attention of elected officials.

Residents often complain about how long it takes for mail to to be delivered, noting that even sending a letter to a neighbor gets routed through Jacksonville. Others say they sometimes go days without getting a delivery or that mail never arrives. But the most egregious issues of late have revolved around checks that were mailed being intercepted, altered and cashed.

Recently, the U.S. Postal Service said it would be putting $5 million into the Tallahassee Processing Facility on South Adams Street for "modernization efforts and deferred maintenance," according to a recent press release.

Carol Hunt, the Postal Service's strategic communications specialist, said the investment will "result in expanded and streamlined packaging processing," as well as "new workplace amenities ... such as new lighting, as well as renovated bathrooms and breakrooms."

Tallahassee's investment is part of a 10-year plan for USPS in which "the Postal Service is investing $40 billion to modernize the nation's aging postal processing and delivery network."

The Tallahassee Democrat has put in a request for comment on the audit to Hunt and the USPS.

Leon County Commissioner Brian Welch and Congressman Neal Dunn held a meeting in January to discuss the ongoing issues with USPS in Tallahassee.

In his statement and social media post, Dunn made sure to thank Leon County Commissioner Brian Welch who has been working directly with his office to address the ongoing issues, which as of late have included stolen mail and checks.

"Thank you to Leon County Commissioner Brian Welch for working with me to address the USPS issue! I’d also like to thank the hundreds of constituents who contacted my office with concerns, frustrations, and stories," Dunn said in a prepared statement. "This is an important step forward, and it would not be possible without their help."

Dunn has said that the entire investigative process will take several months to complete but that he will share updates with his constituents as he receives them.

Arianna Otero is the City Solutions Reporter for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact her via email at AOtero@tallahassee.com or on Twitter/X: @ari_v_otero.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tallahassee mail delivery problems: Postal service sends in audit team