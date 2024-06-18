US House Committee on Ethics has found merit to further investigate behavior of Matt Gaetz

The U.S. House of Representative's Committee on Ethics has determined that several of the allegations it has been investigating surrounding the behavior of Florida First District Congressman Matt Gaetz merit further review, among them that he "may have engaged in sexual misconduct."

A statement issued by the committee and bearing the signature of Committee Chairman Michael Guest, R-Mississippi, states that it has found Gaetz may have engaged in sexual misconduct and illicit drug use andaccepted improper gifts.

It also found reason to continue investigating allegations that Gaetz, R-Fort Walton Beach, may have dispensed special privileges and favors to individuals with whom he had a personal relationship, and sought to obstruct government investigations of his conduct.

The committee has based its findings, according to the release, on testimony from more than a dozen witnesses, information gathered through the issuance of 25 subpoenas, and the review of "thousands of pages of documents."

The committee's findings were secured "notwithstanding the difficulty in obtaining relevant information from Representative Gaetz and others," according to the statement.

Gaetz has categorically denied all of the allegations made against him, it said.

A Gaetz spokesman referred a request for comment to a tweet published on X, formerly Twitter.

"Instead of working with me to ban Congressional stock trading, the Ethics Committee is now opening new frivolous investigations," it said. "They are doing this to avoid the obvious fact that every investigation into me ends the same way: my exoneration. I work for Northwest Floridians who won't be swayed by this nonsense and (former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and his goons know it."

The Committee did decide to drop its investigation into claims Gaetz may have shared inappropriate images or videos on the House floor, misused state identification records, converted campaign funds to personal use, and/or accepted a bribe or improper gratuity.

According to the release, the committee remains confident in the integrity of its investigative process despite there having been "a significant and unusual amount of public reporting on the Committee’s activities this Congress" and "a great deal of speculation publicly reported about its ongoing inquiry."

"Much of that reporting has been inaccurate," according to the release.

"The Committee’s investigations are conducted confidentially, but the Committee’s confidentiality rules do not prohibit witnesses from disclosing information about the Committee’s requests or conversations with Committee investigators," the statement said.

The Committee initiated its review in April of 2021 after "deferring" consideration of the Gaetz allegations at the request of the Department of Justice and renewed its investigation in May of 2023, the release said.

