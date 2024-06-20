US Highway 81 closed due to downed powerline; updates on Tropical Storm Alberto

The Coastal Bend was hit by the effects of Tropical Storm Alberto Wednesday, including a downed power line on US Highway 81 between Portland and Gregory.

The highway is closed in both directions, causing traffic delays, and SH 35 is closed in Gregory.

Motorists are being directed to take alternative routes to and from Corpus Christi to avoid the area. Drivers should expect longer commute times during the period until repairs have been completed and normal traffic flow is restored.

If you are traveling southbound on US 181, you will be directed to exit at Buddy Ganem Drive and re-enter the highway at Moore Avenue. Northbound drivers will be rerouted off US 181 to avoid the area.

Are we still in any watches, warnings from Tropical Storm Alberto?

As of 4 a.m. Thursday, all tropical storm warnings have been canceled for the Texas coast.

A flood watch remains in effect for most of South Texas through 1 p.m. Thursday, as an additional 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is possible.

A coastal flood warning remains in effect through Friday evening for around 3 feet of inundation along area beaches and bays. There is also a high risk of rip currents.

Tropical Storm Alberto made landfall in Mexico early Thursday morning, with its force winds diminishing along the Texas coast. However, wind gusts are still possible and a wind advisory has been issued in Corpus Christi.

Isolated tornadoes are possible — but a watch is no longer in effect — and showers will become scattered throughout the afternoon when the threat for flash flooding should end.

In the last 24 hours, rainfall totals range from 4 to 6 inches in the Corpus Christi area and 8 to 10 inches across the Rockport area.

Is there another storm in the Gulf of Mexico?

The National Hurricane Center is tracking another area of low pressure that looks to form near the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico Friday.

Environmental conditions appear to be conducive for gradual development thereafter, meaning the system could become a tropical depression over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico this weekend while it moves slow west-northwestward or northwestward.

It is too soon to know if there will be any direct impacts to the Texas coast.

