US government sends $26.3M for lead-pipe replacement in RI. Here's where the money will go

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island's largest water utility is getting another $26.3 million in federal money tocontinue replacing lead drinking water pipes.

Providence Water is using the money from the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to pay for new lead-free servicelines at no cost to qualifying homeowners. It continues work that began more than two years ago that has seen theutility replace 806 private-side lead service lines so far in the Charles Street, Washington Park and Trinity Squareneighborhoods of Providence.

Elected leaders celebrated the new installment of funding at an event Monday.

"We've got to protect people's health by ensuring the water flowing from their taps is safe and reliable,"U.S. Sen. Jack Reed said in a statement.

Corrosion of lead pipes leads to consumption of poisoned water

Water that leaves Providence Water’s treatment plant in Scituate has no detectable levels of lead. Under certain conditions, however, when lead pipes corrode, they can contaminate drinking water. The most notorious recent case in the United States was in Flint, Michigan, in 2014.

While Providence Water stopped installing lead pipes in the 1940s, thousands of lead service lines are still in use. Most are in Providence and Cranston, but some are in other parts of the utility’s distribution area, including inJohnston and North Providence.

A crew replaces lead pipes at homes along Comstock Avenue in Providence in May 2023.

Lead is most dangerous to young children, whose brains are still developing. Once poisoned, they can suffer long-term consequences that include a lower IQ, reduced attention span and learning difficulties.

While testing in past years found levels of lead that exceeded federal limits in Providence Water samples, all resultshave been below the limit since 2021, when the utility started a new treatment protocol.

Federal money is aimed at area where the most lead pipes remain

The federal money coming to Providence Water is part of $141 million that Rhode Island was awarded to replace lead service lines. While other cities and towns are receiving funding, the bulk of the money is going toProvidence Water's distribution area, which is also where most of the remaining lead pipes are in the state.

Water service lines are divided into two parts: public and private. The public portion runs from the water mainburied under the street up to the boundary of a private property. The private portion continues from that boundaryinto a home or business. A valve separates the two portions.

The public side is owned by the utility and replacement of the line is the utility’s responsibility. Over the last16 years, Providence Water has spent $85 million to replace public lead service lines.

Most lead pipes still in service are private property owners' problem

The utility estimates that it still has 23,000 private lead service lines and 8,400 public lead service lines inits system.

In 2017, Providence Water created an interest-free loan program to cover the cost of replacing private lines,which average $5,500 each, but, recognizing that not everyone can afford the $46 monthly payment for a loan, theutility started the grant program in 2022. This year, 4,000 locations are eligible for new private lines.

Under the Lead Poisoning Prevention Act passed last year by the General Assembly, water utilities in RhodeIsland have a 10-year deadline to replace all lead service pipes.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Replacement of lead pipes continues in RI with $26M from US government