The US government has said that it warned Russia of a possible attack around two weeks before the terrorist attack near Moscow that left more than 140 people dead.

"In advance of the March 22 attack the United States government provided clear, detailed information to Russian authorities regarding the terrorist threat against large gatherings and concerts in Moscow," the communications director of the National Security Council, John Kirby, said on Thursday.

This had already been done in writing on March 7 "following normal procedures and through established channels that have been employed many times previously," he said. "In fact, the United States tried to help prevent this terrorist attack."

The US embassy in Moscow had also publicly stated at the time that it was following reports that extremists had imminent plans to attack large gatherings in Moscow, including concerts.

The US government again vehemently rejected Russian claims that Ukraine was involved in the terrorist attack. This is "nonsense" and "propaganda," said Kirby. "It's abundantly clear that [Islamic State] was solely responsible for the horrific terrorist attack in Moscow last week."

More than 140 people were killed in the attack on the Crocus City Hall music venue near Moscow just under a week ago. The Islamic State terrorist militia claimed responsibility for the attack.

In contrast, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke of a "Ukrainian trail" without providing any evidence. Kiev has denied any involvement in the attack.