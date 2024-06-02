US Forest Service on scene for fire on Pikes Peak

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Smoke at the base of Pikes Peak is visible from Colorado Springs on Sunday, June 2. The Colorado Springs Fire Department reports that they are aware of the situation, but the US Forest Service (USFS) is on the scene.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

CSFD reported a little after 2 p.m. that they are aware of the fire, which is located on USFS land, and that the USFS is on the scene. CSFD is not responding at this time.

FOX21 News is monitoring this situation and will provide updates as they become available.

