US flags are flying at half-staff in Oklahoma on Wednesday. Here's why

As you go about your day today, you may notice American flags flying at half-staff today around Oklahoma.

This gesture honors Peace Officers Memorial Day.

Here's what to know.

Why is the U.S. flag at half-staff in Oklahoma today?

Peace Officers Memorial Day is celebrated annually on May 15 after President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation designating it as such, according to the Arizona Republic. The week surrounding Peace Officers Memorial Day has also been designated as Police Week.

Police officers from across the United States gather in Washington, D.C., to honor and remember officers who died or were disabled while on duty, according to policeweek.org.

When are flags flown at half-staff?

There are specific holidays and events when flags are flown at half-staff in the United States. That includes:

Memorial Day, when the flag should be displayed at half-staff until noon only, then raised to the top of the staff.

Peace Officers Memorial Day, unless that day is also Armed Forces Day.

Patriot Day.

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

National Firefighters Memorial Day.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Why are US flags flying at half-staff in Oklahoma on Wednesday?