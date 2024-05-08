US Federal Election Commission gives Trump 45 more days to file personal financial disclosures

Former U.S. President Trump's criminal trial on charges of falsifying business records continues in New York

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Election Commission on Wednesday granted Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump a 45-day extension to file personal financial disclosures.

Trump, who is facing significant court fines and legal fees while he campaigns ahead of the Nov. 5 presidential election, had been due to submit a report on his personal financial situation to the Federal Election Commission on May 15.

But a legal representative for Trump on Wednesday requested the agency grant the candidate an extension, citing "the complexities of his financial holdings," according to a copy of the letter released by the agency. A second letter released by the agency showed it had granted the request.

With the extension, Trump's financial disclosure "should be received by the Federal Election Commission by July 1," Lisa Stevenson, a lawyer at the agency, said in the letter.

(Reporting by Jason Lange; writing by Susan Heavey, editing by David Ljunggren and Chizu Nomiyama)