What’s next in the US primary election: key dates

The 2024 election season has officially begun in a year that will see US voters choose the next president and determine which party holds the House and Senate.

Voting kicked off in Iowa on 15 January, where Republican voters handed Trump a landslide victory over Niki Haley and Ron DeSantis. In New Hampshire, Trump again beat Haley; meanwhile in the Democratic race, Joe Biden won the primary – despite his name not being on the ballot. Haley lost to ‘none of the candidates’ in Nevada’s 7 Feb primary. Next up is a caucus in Nevada on 6 February.

States have different rules, but the primary elections determine how many delegates are awarded to each presidential candidate. Those delegates then vote at the Republican and Democratic conventions in the summer to officially choose the party’s nominee. On 5 November, the country will cast its vote for a presidential candidate as well as in other races, such as Senate, House and state-level positions.

In a uniquely American fashion, there are ever-changing rules and party maneuvers in both how people vote, and when. After the 2020 election, which culminated in political violence and lengthy court battles, this year’s election is difficult to predict. For now, here’s the schedule of key events to watch.

