US Eagle hosts car show to benefit local food project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local car enthusiasts gathered this weekend for a good cause.

The U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union hosted its annual car meet on Sunday at their Coors and Bosque Branch, showing off New Mexican’s cars from customized lowriders to trendy sports cars.

Story continues below

The auto show was free for the public, and attendees were encouraged to bring food items to be donated to the Rio Grande Food Project.

Organizers said they hope to help alleviate hunger and cultivate long-term food for those facing food insecurity in the community.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.