US drops off list of happiest countries for first time

Earlier today, Sentry announced its AI Autofix feature for debugging production code and now, a few hours later, GitHub is launching the first beta of its code-scanning autofix feature for finding and fixing security vulnerabilities during the coding process. This new feature combines the real-time capabilities of GitHub's Copilot with CodeQL, the company's semantic code analysis engine. GitHub promises that this new system can remediate more than two-thirds of the vulnerabilities it finds -- often without the developers having to edit any code themselves.