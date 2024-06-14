US Department of Labor says unemployment claims in South Carolina increased last week

The U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday that initial unemployment benefit filings in South Carolina rose last week compared with the week before.

The Labor Department said new jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, increased to 2,570 in the week ending June 8, up from 2,029 the week before.

U.S. unemployment claims rose to 242,000 last week, up 13,000 claims from 229,000 the week prior on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Puerto Rico saw the most significant percentage increase in weekly claims, with claims jumping by 309.8%. North Dakota, meanwhile, saw the most significant percentage drop in new claims, with claims dropping by 58.1%.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly unemployment insurance claims report.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: New jobless claims in South Carolina, U.S. increased last week