US Congressional candidates weigh in on top priorities for Maryland's Eastern Shore

The mail-in ballot process in Maryland is underway, the early voting period is scheduled for May 2 through May 9, and the May 14 Maryland presidential primary Election Day is less than three weeks away.

In order to provide information for voters about the candidates who are on the ballot for Maryland’s First United States Congressional District, which stretches from Eastern Baltimore County east to include Harford County, and the nine counties of the state’s Eastern Shore, the Daily Times compiled each candidate’s response to a question, as follows.

The 1st District encompasses Maryland’s nine Eastern Shore counties. What do you think the top priorities are for Eastern Shore constituents and how would you address them?

There are two Democratic candidates and three Republican candidates for the First Congressional District seat. Despite Maryland having a “closed” primary where you may only select a candidate from your registered party during the primary election, all five candidates’ information is included below.

Candidates were given one week and two reminders to respond to the question sent to their email address listed on the State Board of Elections website. Responses were limited to 150 words. Those candidates who did not respond are indicated below.

Democratic candidates in Maryland's US Congressional District One

Blane H. Miller, III

Maryland’s First Congressional District encompasses a diverse region. It is the largest congressional district in the state geographically, covering 11 counties either wholly or partially.

While addressing the unique needs of our communities, it is essential to recognize that many of the issues are nationwide. These include economic crises, border control, abortion rights and social security/medicare.

Broadband Access and Infrastructure: Reliable connectivity is crucial for education, business and communication.

Economic Diversity: While agriculture and seafood remain significant industries in our district, we should explore ways to diversify our economic base.

Education and Talent Retention: To retain talented teachers and provide quality education, we should explore innovative solutions.

My goal is to address these challenges comprehensively, seeking practical solutions that benefit our community. By working collaboratively and focusing on the well-being of all constituents, we can build a stronger and more resilient MD 1st Congressional District.

Blessing T. Oluwadare

Invest in Education and Training

Greater investments in each component of the Eastern Shore’s educational system will help the region’s economy thrive.

Protect and strengthen investments in economic security

When families are able to feed their children and see a doctor without going into debt, their entire community benefits. For this reason, an effective housing strategy for the Eastern Shore should focus on housing affordable to these low-income households.

Improve state and local tax policies

Effective responses to the challenges facing Eastern Shore communities will require increased state and local investments, which is possible only with a well-functioning revenue system. Both the state and local governments should enact tax reforms to create an effective, equitable tax code:

Rebalancing the tax code to ensure that wealthy and powerful individuals are contributing to the services we all rely on will make the state’s tax code more equitable for communities on the Eastern Shore.

Republican candidates in Maryland's US Congressional District One

Chris Bruneau, Sr.

Some of the sentiments from voters I have spoken with are as follows.

First, the only time they hear from their congressman is when it is time to be re-elected. Otherwise, the congressman is rarely seen in the community. Constituent service requests go unheeded.

Nothing is being done to address onerous regulatory policies affecting the profitability of watermen, farmers and the timber industry. Additionally, small towns throughout the district, especially on the Eastern Shore, are in great need of assistance to plan and restore businesses that were lost during the pandemic and thereby restore economic growth to these small towns.

The citizens of the district have categorically stated they are done with career politicians that work harder at being re-elected then serving the people they represent. They want change in their representation in congress and they want change in America. If we don't vote out career politicians, nothing will change.

Andy Harris

Did not respond.

Michael Scott Lemon

Did not respond.

