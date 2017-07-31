US condemns Venezuela vote, vows 'strong and swift' sanctions

Anti-government activists clash with security forces during a protest against the elections for a Constituent Assembly proposed by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, on July 30, 2017 (AFP Photo/Ronaldo SCHEMIDT)

Washington (AFP) - The United States on Sunday issued a scathing condemnation of Venezuela's vote to elect a new assembly tasked with rewriting the constitution, and vowed "strong and swift actions" against the government of President Nicolas Maduro.

"The United States condemns the elections imposed on July 30 for the National Constituent Assembly, which is designed to replace the legitimately elected National Assembly and undermine the Venezuelan people's right to self-determination," the US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement.

"The United States stands by the people of Venezuela, and their constitutional representatives, in their quest to restore their country to a full and prosperous democracy," she said.

"We will continue to take strong and swift actions against the architects of authoritarianism in Venezuela, including those who participate in the National Constituent Assembly as a result of today's flawed election."

The US statement went on rebuke Venezuela's besieged leader Maduro, who critics said orchestrated Sunday's vote in a naked bid to remain in power.

"President Nicolas Maduro has cast aside the voices and aspirations of the Venezuelan people," Nauert said, also offering condolences to victims of the violence that has wracked Venezuela over the past four months.

"We condemn the use of violence by the Maduro regime against citizens exercising their rights to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly," her statement continued.

"We encourage governments in the hemisphere and around the world to take strong action to hold accountable those who undermine democracy, deny human rights, bear responsibility for violence and repression, or engage in corrupt practices."

The run-up to Sunday's controversial polls have seen scores of deaths with at least another 10 people reportedly killed in election day unrest, officials said.