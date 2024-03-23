US Coast Guard Cutter Legare returns to Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Legare has returned home to Portsmouth.

The ship pulled into port Thursday after a seven-week patrol in the Coast Guard’s First District area of operations.

Legare traveled more than 6,300 nautical miles as it patrolled the coast of New England, New York, and the area near the Gulf of Maine to conduct maritime safety missions and enforce living marine resources regulations.

