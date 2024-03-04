This Is Us co-star reunion teases possible spin-off

This Is Us may have wrapped in 2022, but a new project involving three of its stars teases more in store for fans of the family drama.

Premiered in 2016, the acclaimed series starring Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia followed several generations of the Pearson family across multiple timelines.

Two years after that emotional finale first graced our screens, Moore is reuniting with co-stars Sterling K Brown and Chris Sullivan for a mysterious project first announced in January this year.

Promoted on Instagram with the hashtag #ThatWasUs and a profile that already counts more than 27k followers, this upcoming endeavour promises a new "big three" in the form of this trio.

Given the title of That Was Us, it seems likely the new project will be a podcast seeing the three actors reminiscing on the making of the series, as some fans have speculated.

Some nostalgic This Is Us lovers also suggested the cast could get back together for a reunion, though it doesn't seem other stars are involved in the project at this stage.

Meanwhile, Brown is up for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar at the Academy Awards for his role in American Fiction, though he seems confident he's not going home with the coveted gilded statue.

"I’mma tell you: Robert Downey Jr's gonna win, and he's incredibly deserving," he said on The Graham Norton Show on Friday (February 2). "He's an incredible actor. Like, you should give him love."

This Is Us aired on NBC in the US, and is available on Prime Video or Disney+ in the UK.

The 96th Academy Awards will air Sunday, March 10 2024 on ITV1 and ITVX.





