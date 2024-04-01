New US citizens sworn in, in Syracuse

TechCrunch

India's federal election commission has fixed flaws on its website that exposed data related to citizens' requests for information related to their voting eligibility status, local political candidates and parties, and technical details about electronic voting machines. India is heading for its next general elections, expected between April and May, to elect the members of its parliament's lower house who will form the new government. The Election Commission of India fixed the bugs in its Right to Information (RTI) portal, which allows citizens to request access to records of constitutional authorities, as well as state and central government institutions and private organizations receiving substantial funds from the Indian government.