US Census says this is the smallest town in Arkansas

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There are small towns and then there are really small towns. So, what’s the smallest town in the Natural State?

The town of Victoria is the smallest in Arkansas by population, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau estimates.

Victoria has 18 residents.

Census: Fayetteville surpasses 100k residents in 2023

Located in Mississippi County, it was established in the late 19th century by Robert E. Lee Wilson as part of his plantation empire in Eastern Arkansas and named after his sister, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas.

Victoria, however, did not incorporate until 1966. The population in the 1970 Census was around 200 residents but has declined nearly yearly since its incorporation.

The population dropped below 100 in the 1992 estimate and was 20 in the 2020 Census.

The town has no businesses, churches, or schools and has just one pin in Google Maps, a farm.

These Arkansas cities will pay thousands for you to move there

Here are the five towns with the smallest populations in the Natural State:

Rank Town County Population 1 Victoria Mississippi 18 2 Gilbert Searcy 25 T-3 Birdsong Mississippi 29 T-3 McNab Hempstead 29 T-5 Whelen Springs Clark 44 T-5 Blue Eye Carroll 44

According to the Census estimates, there are 50 Arkansas towns with 100 or fewer residents.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.