US Census: More people moving to Greeley than any other large Colorado city

Maddie Rhodes
·2 min read

DENVER (KDVR) — Based on a new report, more people are choosing to live in one Colorado city than any other large spot in the state – and it’s not Denver.

The United States Census released a new report of population shifts from around the country between 2022 to 2023. The study took the population from 15 of the largest incorporated areas in each state to determine who was moving where.

Study: Where Coloradans moved to in 2023

Within Colorado, the report shows that many people are choosing to move to other places across the Front Range rather than well-known cities like Denver and Boulder.

More people moving to these Colorado cities

Based on the report, more people are choosing to live in Greeley over the Mile High City. Here are the population numbers:

City

July 1, 2022

July 1, 2023

Percent difference

Arvada

121,430

121,414

Zero

Aurora

393,794

395,052

0.3

Boulder

105,620

105,898

0.3

Castle Rock

80,149

81,415

1.6

Centennial

105,944

106,883

0.9

Colorado Springs

486,304

488,664

0.5

Denver

713,453

716,577

0.4

Fort Collins

170,114

170,376

0.2

Greeley

109,245

112,609

3.1

Lakewood

156,001

155,961

Zero

Longmont

98,809

98,630

-0.2

Loveland

77,858

79,352

1.9

Pueblo

111,418

111,077

-0.3

Thornton

143,247

144,922

1.2

Westminster

114,771

114,875

0.1

While the Census doesn’t determine if the population is coming from outside the state or from Coloradans moving to a different area, a few areas are more popular than others.

People are leaving areas like Longmont and Pueblo and more people are heading to Greeley, Loveland and Castle Rock. In the last year, over 3,000 people moved to Greeley, while other areas like Arvada and Lakewood stayed the same in terms of population.

In total, the population for large cities in Colorado went up by 0.6%, which is on the low end compared to most states. Places like Texas and Florida increased its population by 1.6%.

However, people are still choosing to live in Colorado rather than other states like Hawaii and California, which more people moved out of last year.

