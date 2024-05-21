US Census: More people moving to Greeley than any other large Colorado city

DENVER (KDVR) — Based on a new report, more people are choosing to live in one Colorado city than any other large spot in the state – and it’s not Denver.

The United States Census released a new report of population shifts from around the country between 2022 to 2023. The study took the population from 15 of the largest incorporated areas in each state to determine who was moving where.

Study: Where Coloradans moved to in 2023

Within Colorado, the report shows that many people are choosing to move to other places across the Front Range rather than well-known cities like Denver and Boulder.

More people moving to these Colorado cities

Based on the report, more people are choosing to live in Greeley over the Mile High City. Here are the population numbers:

City July 1, 2022 July 1, 2023 Percent difference Arvada 121,430 121,414 Zero Aurora 393,794 395,052 0.3 Boulder 105,620 105,898 0.3 Castle Rock 80,149 81,415 1.6 Centennial 105,944 106,883 0.9 Colorado Springs 486,304 488,664 0.5 Denver 713,453 716,577 0.4 Fort Collins 170,114 170,376 0.2 Greeley 109,245 112,609 3.1 Lakewood 156,001 155,961 Zero Longmont 98,809 98,630 -0.2 Loveland 77,858 79,352 1.9 Pueblo 111,418 111,077 -0.3 Thornton 143,247 144,922 1.2 Westminster 114,771 114,875 0.1

While the Census doesn’t determine if the population is coming from outside the state or from Coloradans moving to a different area, a few areas are more popular than others.

People are leaving areas like Longmont and Pueblo and more people are heading to Greeley, Loveland and Castle Rock. In the last year, over 3,000 people moved to Greeley, while other areas like Arvada and Lakewood stayed the same in terms of population.

In total, the population for large cities in Colorado went up by 0.6%, which is on the low end compared to most states. Places like Texas and Florida increased its population by 1.6%.

However, people are still choosing to live in Colorado rather than other states like Hawaii and California, which more people moved out of last year.

