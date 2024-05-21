US Census: More people moving to Greeley than any other large Colorado city
DENVER (KDVR) — Based on a new report, more people are choosing to live in one Colorado city than any other large spot in the state – and it’s not Denver.
The United States Census released a new report of population shifts from around the country between 2022 to 2023. The study took the population from 15 of the largest incorporated areas in each state to determine who was moving where.
Study: Where Coloradans moved to in 2023
Within Colorado, the report shows that many people are choosing to move to other places across the Front Range rather than well-known cities like Denver and Boulder.
More people moving to these Colorado cities
Based on the report, more people are choosing to live in Greeley over the Mile High City. Here are the population numbers:
City
July 1, 2022
July 1, 2023
Percent difference
Arvada
121,430
121,414
Zero
Aurora
393,794
395,052
0.3
Boulder
105,620
105,898
0.3
Castle Rock
80,149
81,415
1.6
Centennial
105,944
106,883
0.9
Colorado Springs
486,304
488,664
0.5
Denver
713,453
716,577
0.4
Fort Collins
170,114
170,376
0.2
Greeley
109,245
112,609
3.1
Lakewood
156,001
155,961
Zero
Longmont
98,809
98,630
-0.2
Loveland
77,858
79,352
1.9
Pueblo
111,418
111,077
-0.3
Thornton
143,247
144,922
1.2
Westminster
114,771
114,875
0.1
While the Census doesn’t determine if the population is coming from outside the state or from Coloradans moving to a different area, a few areas are more popular than others.
People are leaving areas like Longmont and Pueblo and more people are heading to Greeley, Loveland and Castle Rock. In the last year, over 3,000 people moved to Greeley, while other areas like Arvada and Lakewood stayed the same in terms of population.
In total, the population for large cities in Colorado went up by 0.6%, which is on the low end compared to most states. Places like Texas and Florida increased its population by 1.6%.
However, people are still choosing to live in Colorado rather than other states like Hawaii and California, which more people moved out of last year.
