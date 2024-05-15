US Capitol Police: Bag with ‘white powdery substance’ found in USCP headquarters tested positive for cocaine

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) said a small bag of cocaine was found in the hallway of its headquarters.

USCP said on Wednesday that around 1 p.m., a roughly one-inch-by-one-inch bag filled with a white powdery substance, that field tested positive for cocaine, was found in the middle of the floor.

Cause of Key Bridge crash becoming clearer, NTSB says

It was found on the second floor of the building in an area that was used for storing furniture and other supplies.

USCP said that this area is frequented by various contractors and employees and is also near the Prisoner Processing, Crime Scene, Intel and Reports Processing offices.

An officer found the bag and immediately reported it to a supervisor.

The USCP has opened an investigation and will test the residue further and conduct DNA testing of the bag.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.