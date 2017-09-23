US bombers fly close to North Korean shores in show of force

US stealth fighters fly beside B-1B bombers over waters near Kyushu, Japan, on 31 August. - JAPAN AIR SELF-DEFENSE FORCE VIA

US bombers on Saturday flew further north of the Korean Demilitarised Zone than ever before this century, staging a show of force as North Korea’s foreign minister warned that the US was pushing them closer towards retaliation.

Ri Yong-ho, speaking at the United Nations general assembly, described President Donald Trump as “an old gambler” who "has tried to turn the UN arena into a gangsters' nest where money is respected and bloodshed the order of the day."

“He committed an irreversible mistake of making our rockets' visit to the entire US mainland inevitable all the more,” said Mr Ri, referencing Mr Trump’s speech on Tuesday at the UN.

"What else could be a bigger threat than the violent remarks such as pouring 'fire and fury', 'total destruction' coming from the top authority of the world's biggest nuclear power.

"The very reason the DPRK had to possess nuclear weapons is because of the US and it had to strengthen and develop its nuclear force onto the current level to cope with the US."

The Pentagon said the flight was in response to the "grave threat" that North Korea posed to the Asia-Pacific region, and the international community.

"This is the farthest north of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) any US fighter or bomber aircraft have flown off North Korea's coast in the 21st century, underscoring the seriousness with which we take (North Korea's) reckless behavior," said Dana White, spokesman for the Pentagon.

The flights are a "demonstration of US resolve and a clear message" that President Donald Trump "has many military options to defeat any threat," she said.

Ms White added: "we are prepared to use the full range of military capabilities to defend the U.S. homeland and our allies."

Participants of a mass rally shout slogans as they gather before a banner reading 'let us beat down the sanctions of the imperialists with great progress of self-reliance' on Kim Il-Sung sqaure in Pyongyang on September 23, 2017 Credit: AFP

The flights come at the end of a heated week of rhetoric, with Mr Trump threatening to "totally destroy" the country, and Kim Jong-un responding, in a rare first-person letter in the state press, that Mr Trump was a "dotard".

Some analysts have expressed concern at what they see as the goading of Mr Kim.

Joe Cirincione, president of the Ploughshares Fund, which supports nuclear weapon reduction and eventual elimination, said the US risks a “stumble into war.”

He told The Hill: “We have the pressure. It’s time for the engagement. You have got to walk back from the brink here."

Michael Fuchs, who worked at the state department under Barack Obama said that "by any measure President Trump’s quote-unquote ‘strategy’ is not working.”

“This is squarely in the hands of the president himself," he said.

“The rest of his administration, so far at least, seems willing to carry out a strategy focused on deterrence, reassurance, pressure and diplomacy.

Members of the People's Security Council take part an anti-U.S. rally, in this September 23, 2017 photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang. Credit: REUTERS