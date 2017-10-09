    US beats Ghana 1-0, improves to 2-0 at U-17 World Cup

    The Associated Press
    U.S's Ayo Akinola gestures as he celebrates a goal against Ghana during for the FIFA U-17 World Cup in New Delhi, India, Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Tsering Topgyal)

    The United States won its second straight game at the Under-17 World Cup, beating Ghana 1-0 Monday on Ayo Akinola's goal in the 75th minute in New Delhi.

    Akinola, a Detroit native, entered in the 63rd minute and scored off a pass from Chris Goslin, beating onrushing goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim.

    The U.S., which opened with a 3-0 win over host India, leads Group D with four points, followed by Colombia and Ghana with three each, and India with none.

    Colombia defeated India 2-1 in Monday's other match.

    The Americans complete group play Thursday against Colombia at Navi Mumbai.