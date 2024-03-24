Should the US ban TikTok? Washington DC tech analyst weighs in

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the hugely popular TikTok faces the possibility of an outright ban in the U.S., KOIN 6 News anchor Todd Unger recently talked with The Hill tech journalist Rebeccah Klar about what’s next for the social media app.

Donald Trump campaign declines to submit statement for Oregon voters’ pamphlet

President Joe Biden has indicated he would sign legislation that would force the Chinese company ByteDance, TikTok’s owner, to sell off the app, or face a ban, because of growing security concerns.

Right now, that bill is being floated in the U.S. Senate after passing the U.S. House by an overwhelming, bipartisan margin.

Read Rebeccah’s latest article here and watch her conversation with Todd in the video above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.