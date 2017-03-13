US Attorney Preet Bharara 'fired' after not resigning
Bharara was known for going across the aisle and being an independent prosecutor.
WilliamB: Obviously written by a Liberal as Obama had NO successes. He and his "administration" dragged the United States farther toward Third World Status than most realize. Look at the upswing in every facet of our living since Obama has left office. Sorry Liberals, but your position and power are no longer that applicable or effective.
