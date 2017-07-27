US attorney general visits El Salvador, amid Trump scorn

US President Donald Trump with Attorney General Jeff Sessions in May 2017 before his online attacks on his top law enforcement officer, who on Thursday headed to El Salvador to discuss immigration, drugs and human trafficking (AFP Photo/SAUL LOEB)

San Salvador (AFP) - US Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited El Salvador on Thursday for meetings on violent gang activity and other cross-border law enforcement issues, stepping away from Washington after days of humiliating online and verbal scorn from President Donald Trump.

Sessions was to hold talks on the MS-13 gang active in El Salvador and plaguing parts of the US, as well as on immigration, drugs, and human trafficking, a US Justice Department statement said.

The visit comes on the eve of a major speech by Trump in New York on the scourge of cross-border gang activity, especially by MS-13.

"This visit demonstrates the lengths to which the Trump administration will go in the mission to eradicate this gang and anyone who threatens the safety of our communities," the statement said.

Sessions, a hardline Republican who shares Trump's tough anti-immigration stance, was an early backer of the billionaire president, who appointed him to the post of attorney general.

But over the past week, he has fallen out of favor, with Trump repeatedly and publicly attacking him.

The US president tweeted this week that Sessions was "VERY weak" for not investigating his defeated rival Hillary Clinton for alleged "crimes."

He also expressed frustration at Sessions for recusing himself from a ballooning investigation into suspected collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Observers said it appeared Trump was trying to force Sessions from office through public humiliation, rather than firing him outright, which could trigger political blowback and arguments that he was obstructing justice.

- Meeting FBI unit -

Sessions thus far has given no indication he intends to step down. In addition, Trump's onslaught has unsettled some of his Republican supporters who also back Sessions for his hardline policies.

El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala make up the so-called Central American "Northern Triangle," an area riven by gang violence, poverty and corruption that is a major source of undocumented migrants heading to the United States.

The Justice Department statement said Sessions was meeting with his counterparts from the Northern Triangle countries and with an FBI task force stationed there to help battle transnational gangs.

Another statement from the department said Sessions congratulated Salvadoran Attorney General Douglas Menendez on the indictments of more than 700 suspected gang members on Wednesday and Thursday, most of them said to be with MS-13.

Salvadoran officials said Sessions would meet later Thursday with President Salvador Sanchez Ceren and Foreign Minister Hugo Martinez.

The president's secretary for communications, Eygenio Chicas, noted that the number of Salvadorans with criminal records deported from the US has risen recently.

That poses a problem for a government struggling to contain gangs that carry out murders and extortion, and whose ranks often swell with returned members.

Chicas said San Salvador's position was that those who had committed crimes in the US "should be judged and punished in North American prisons."