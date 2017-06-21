US Army 'deserter' Bowe Bergdahl appears in court

U.S. Army Sgt. Robert Bowdrie 'Bowe' Bergdahl (L), pictured in May 2016, will face an eventual court-martial for charges of desertion, despite his lawyers attempts to have his case thrown out (AFP Photo/SARA D. DAVIS)

Washington (AFP) - Bowe Bergdahl, the US Army sergeant held captive in Afghanistan for five years before being freed in a prisoner swap -- and then accused of desertion -- appeared in court Wednesday, officials said.

Bergdahl faces an eventual court-martial at Fort Bragg in North Carolina on charges of desertion and "misbehavior before the enemy" stemming from his disappearance from Combat Outpost Mest-Malak in Paktika Province, Afghanistan on June 20, 2009.

Lawyers at Wednesday's hearing discussed a series of motions, including one about the potential admissibility of testimony by people involved in his search, should the court-martial reach a sentencing phase, Fort Bragg said in a statement.

After walking off base, Bergdahl was quickly captured by militants from the feared Haqqani network, a Taliban-allied outfit blamed for many deadly attacks.

He was eventually released to US special forces in 2014 in a swap for five Afghan Guantanamo Bay detainees.

While campaigning, President Donald Trump repeatedly called Bergdahl a "traitor" and the soldier's lawyers have tried to have the case tossed on grounds that such remarks would have prejudiced any jury pool.

The motions hearing continues Thursday.